Our new poll at kpcnews.com asks:
As a vaccinated individual, do you stay away from unvaccinated friends?
The responses so far:
Yes — 22%
No — 32%
I am not vaccinated — 16%
As far as I know, all my close friends are vaccinated — 30%
Our previous poll asked:
Does climate change affect you and can you make a difference?
The responses, so far, are:
Yes — 44.5%
No — 55.5%
Do respond to these polls and previous polls go to kpcnews.com/polls.
Online polls are not scientific but they provide an interesting snapshot of public opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.