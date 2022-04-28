To the editor:
I have been following the letter writing campaign and wondering if all those cops had a legitimate beef or was it just sour grapes, especially when I was keenly aware of the leadership training and capabilities of Dave Cserep.
But when I read the accusation insinuating he was using government funds to fund his campaign when in fact he was conducting legitimate sheriff business as I realized that the opposition either is oblivious to the duties of the sheriff or willing to make unfounded accusations to get the job.
Either way this is not the kind of person I want protecting me. We don't need a sheriff who is a "nice guy" and remembers everyone's name; we need a sheriff with a backbone who makes the tough calls, even when he knows they might not be popular.
Susan Fischer
Auburn
