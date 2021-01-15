To the editor:
I was encouraged to see the headline story for The Star on Jan. 13, 2021, was “County's vaccine quota triples.” That is until I read that tripled meant 500 doses per week! 500! As I read the rest of the article Dr. Souder is quoted as saying “Just to do the people over 65 collectively will take about 3 ½ months at the present vaccine supply rate. More vaccine will be required.”
I don't know how you view this, but to me this is totally unacceptable! According to the United States Census Bureau there were 43,475 people living in DeKalb County on July 1, 2019. At 500 vaccinations per week it will take 86.95 weeks or 1.67 years just to receive the first dose! If the state and county officials decide to provide the second dose before everyone gets their first dose, you can double the time it will take for everyone to be fully vaccinated.
I realize that our county can only vaccinate the number of citizens that corresponds to the number of doses provided. So if you are pro vaccine I encourage you to make your voice heard. Insist that a way be found to speed up the process. We need a national plan! I am praying President-elect Biden is able to make some drastic improvements in the speed of this mass vaccination plan. In the meantime, please keep following the CDC guidelines. Thank you.
Chris Lautzenhiser
Auburn
