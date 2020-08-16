25 years ago
• Kruse International, the world’s largest collector car auction firm, announced it would auction cars owned by Robert Shapiro and Johnnie Cochran, defense lawyers in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, during the 25th anniversary of the Auburn Collector Car Show and Auction over Labor Day weekend. Shapiro’s 1983 Mercedes Benz 380 SEL garnered tremendous media exposure during the previous year, with auctioneer Mitch Kruse billing it to be the “second most photographed and filmed car in the world” in 1995. Cochran’s 1985 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz also was slated to cross the auction block.
