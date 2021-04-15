To the editor:
For basketball fans, the month of March is March Madness; for those people needing blood transfusions, March was “March Gladness” because so many people were involved with an American Red Cross Blood Drive. The hospitality of Trinity Church United Methodist was appreciated, as was the publicity provided by radio station WAWK and The News Sun newspaper.
Community members who donated their time to set up and tear down, register donors, take temperatures and provide refreshments were Edward Weber, Alan Maxson, Brian Baker, Al Ensley, Steve McPeek, Marietta Hite, Bill Mock, Sue Clifton, Sylvia Ensley, Susan Wert, Doris Baker and Judy Butler.
The community members who took time from their busy schedules to donate were: Jeffrey Wright, Ronald Henshen, Mary Smith, Steve McPeek, Ellyne Sollenberger, Linda Yoder, Vickie Inniger, Bridget Frey, Thomas Marks, Julia Nixon, Jennifer Edwards, Janice Coleman, Bill Hullinger, Wilma Blankenship, Suzanne Mountz, Tim Knox, Dina Holliday, David Beare, Dan Rusmisil, Anne Tipple, Jacquelyn Garrison, Steve Brittenham, Tina Beckman, Nancy Strater, Mark Pankop, Alma Conley, David Meyer, Kathleen Brittenham, Christopher McCreery, Cynthia Andrew, David Sible, Bronwyn Eminger, Larry Lefevor, Audrey Paul, Larry Holbrook, Sylvia Ensley, Jennifer Schneider, Derek Thompson, Charles Thompson, Violette Wysong, David Carteaux, Mathia Smith, Tim Carteaux, Kelsie Deuhmig, Michelle Hague, Angela Smith, Julie Beiher and Joy Krug.
Because of the winter weather and the COVID-19 situation, many drives were canceled, creating an even greater need for blood donations. The American Red Cross was very glad that our “March Gladness” Blood Drive was successful due to the support of Kendallville and the surrounding community.
Thank you to all those involved — donors and workers.
Judy Butler
Publicity
