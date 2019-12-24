To the editor:
A few days ago our Auburn community lost a great citizen and one-of-a-kind person. She had a Christlike personality. The day before she died, she had mailed a Christmas card to my sister, Diane, in Texas. They were good friends.
Most people may not remember that she was Wilbert Campbell’s daughter. Although Betty Lou Stomm was one of the wealthiest ladies in Auburn, she was a very humble, loving, person. She volunteered for many tax-free organizations. She worked every day. Our museum could not have been as it was without her help.
Just to read your newspaper’s bio shows the great person she was — a one-of-a-kind person. She truly was one of Auburn’s best persons. May God rest her soul.
Dean V. Kruse
