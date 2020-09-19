To the editor:
My name is Travis Holcomb and I am running for the GKB School Board, Butler Township.
There is nothing more important than the future of our children. Our children need leaders who provide core competencies and skill sets such as critical thinking, integrity, selfless-service, problem solving, budget analysis/management, policy development, operational analysis/planning, and strategic/diverse thinking. As a recently retired 25-year military veteran, I feel I can provide these attributes to the children, families, teachers, and staff in the GKB school district.
Family — My wife, children, and I are blessed to call the GKB school district our home. My oldest child is a graduate of the University of Indianapolis and he is an elementary (2nd grade) school teacher in Colorado Springs, CO. Our daughter is a 2019 graduate of Garrett High School and is in her sophomore year at Purdue Fort Wayne University for interior design. Our youngest son is a freshman at GKB who participates in football and baseball. Additionally, my family and I own/operate a successful small business in DeKalb County.
Education — I am a 1994 graduate of Prairie Heights High School. After entering the service (U.S. Army and Indiana Army National Guard), I completed a Bachelor of Science in business management at Indiana Wesleyan University. Later, I completed a Master of Science degree in organizational leadership at Indiana Tech University. While serving in the military, I was blessed to complete many advanced training and leadership courses such as: U.S Army Warrant Officer School, U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, U.S. Army Master Resilience Training (University of Pennsylvania), Basic and Advanced Non-Commissioned Officer Leadership Courses, Strategic Planning Course, Air Assault School, Infantryman School, and Logistics Specialist School. Additionally, I earned the Combat Infantry Badge and Meritorious Service Medal for deployment to Iraq in 2002-2003.
Service — Service to country and community will always be foundational to me as proven by my 25 years of military service. My commitment to the community continues as I currently serve as the DeKalb County Veterans Service Officer. Additionally, I am a board member for the American Legion Post 97, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1812, and a member of the DeKalb County Veterans Court. I volunteer for Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Quiet Knight (veterans non-profit support), Veterans Affairs Volunteer Services, provide volunteer foster services for the DeKalb County Humane Society, and volunteer to mow lawns for disabled DeKalb County veterans (or elderly survivors of disabled vets).
Of all my assignments in the military perhaps none were more gratifying than when I was charged with creating, developing, and sustaining a trainee educational program that provided young recruits a specialized training platform to help them be successful when they attended Army Basic Training and Advanced Individual training. The education program required me to attend many trips to Washington, D.C., to develop/manage over $60 million of annual budgeted appropriations. Additionally, I was tasked with assisting in personnel management, curriculum review/development, policy development, strategic planning, resource allocations, and partake in decision-making processes that involved all 54 U.S. states and territories. As stated above, this program was educational in nature and replicated many of the same tasks and responsibilities exercised in a school board. My involvement in this program is where I first sensed a strong desire to be involved in the education process.
School districts will be challenged as we face constrained resources. Guided by a strong foundation in faith and a deep commitment to providing service to my community and country, I feel I can provide strong leadership, vision, and great chemistry/communication to the GKB school board. I believe my military, educational, and business experiences make me uniquely qualified in envisioning and communicating creative solutions to complex problems. On November 3rd, 2020, I would greatly appreciate your vote for the GKB school board, Butler Township.
Travis R. Holcomb
Garrett
