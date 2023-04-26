To the Editor:
I am writing this letter to show my support for Mayor Michael Ley of Auburn. The direction in his first term of being mayor has been building a better Auburn, and it shows. We have seen new restaurants coming to the west side of Auburn, sidewalks have been doubled in more than 20 years, new businesses downtown and much more from Mayor Ley. The downtown transformation that we have seen with Mayor Ley's first term is another example that Mayor Ley is moving Auburn in the right direction.
Mayor Ley has shown us in his first term of being mayor that he is a mayor for the people. He is hard working, honest and dedicated to the city of Auburn. Mayor Ley has volunteered his time to serve for The Dekalb County Drug Treatment Court. He also volunteers his time for many other projects and organizations, showing his dedication to serving the people of Auburn. He shows us his passion to the city by being a mayor for the people and making Auburn a better place.
It is my believe that the path Mayor Ley is going, as mayor of Auburn, is the right path to continue making Auburn a great townm and I support him in continuing that path. Please consider voting to re-elect Mayor Ley on May 2ndm and keep Auburn moving in the right direction.
Ryan Openlander
Waterloo
