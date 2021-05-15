To the editor:
It takes a village.
On behalf of DeKalb High School and the DeKalb High School Theater Department, please let me say thank you for your unbelievable support of our 2020-21 theater season. Over the course of a year that was anything but normal our students continued to grow and excel due largely to the enormous support of an outstanding community and an administration team that wanted to keep our kids safe, but at the same time provide opportunities. Opportunities like, “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” “Live, Laugh, Love” readers theater, “Not on this Night” and “Last Stop ‘Till Christmas” a Covid Christmas production, “You Can't Believe it's Romeo and Juliet”, and of course five sold out shows of “Mamma Mia!”
The level of support for our students has been amazing. The donations, the props and the volunteers! The people who hung posters in storefront windows, called for tickets, and helped advertise! Those who took time to talk to our students, encourage them, and help them grow. Each and every student should always find a place to feel supported and as a community you have provided that to them. While it is a saying that is as old as time, I truly am grateful that each of you is part of our village.
Recognizing people and places is always difficult due to the fear of leaving someone out when so many people have made a difference. So If I miss an organization, know that we could not have been as successful this year without you.
The following sponsors have been listed in our programs this year and we could not have done it without them:
Amy Woodcox, Auburn Birthing Center, Authentic Lawn Care, Best Deal Auto Sales, The Blue Moon, Brian and Linda Eltzroth, Brown and Brown Insurance Agency, Inc., Carbaugh Jewelers, Classic City Creamery, Crickets 7th Street Bar and Grill, Fresh Food Hub, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Father Tim, Janell Grear, Jeff’s Auto Repair and Towing, Jennifer Bell, Jimmy Johns, Kathy’s Kountry Kitchen, Kenneth and Vonda Akey, Kruse & Kruse PC, Mid-City Office Systems, Inc., Paper Gourmet, Phillip and Rosalie Woodcox, Salvatori’s Authentic Italian Eatery, Sheila Myers, Team Quality Services and Terry and Marcia Haskins.
Special thanks to Marcus Wagner and the DHS Administration Team, The DeKalb Central Schools School Board, The DHS Custodial Team, Our Theater Parents and Volunteers, Finderson Law, LLC. and Roger and Terra Finderson, Dr. and Mrs. K. Michael Hayes, Rick and Vicki James and The James Foundation
Thank you!
Jed Freels
DeKalb High School Theater Department
The World is Our Stage!
