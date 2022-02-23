To the editor:
The Indiana legislature is considering House Bill 1134.
House Bill 1134 seeks to curb indoctrination of children into wokeness, primarily through curriculum transparency and restriction of classroom discussions promoting wokeness.
It’s no secret Biden and his woke allies want to fundamentally change this nation.
Wokeness is evolved Marxism. According to this ideology, white, heterosexual, cisgender (non-transgender) Christian males are viewed as apex oppressors. Society has been engineered to benefit them and exploit others.
Wokeness operates on the oppressor/oppressed narrative of Marxism, with a major difference: classes are primarily associated with intersections of race, sex and sexual identity, not economic class.
Wokeness is a racist worldview. The primary lens for viewing society is skin tone and power distributions between groups with different skin tones.
Synonyms for wokeness include Neo-Marxism, progressiveness, cultural Marxism, social justice, and anti-racism.
Catchphrases include systemic racism, critical theory, critical race theory, intersectionality, white privilege, microaggressions, reparations, white fragility and “diversity, equity, inclusion.”
A delivery method for woke ideology within school systems is Transformative Social and Emotional Learning (TSEL).
Organizations like CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning) provide materials and training for woke classroom indoctrination programs. The cost is borne by hard-working taxpayers. Insult is added to injury.
I have a Christian worldview.
Biblical Christianity teaches:
• Scripture is the infallible, inerrant, source of objective truth.
• Man was created in the image of God, male and female, to reflect God’s communicable attributes.
• Men and women were given a mandate to multiply and replenish the earth with godly offspring glorifying their Creator.
• Marriage is a sacred, lifelong covenant between one man and one woman.
• Sex is an exclusive, covenantal act between a man and his wife.
• Children are fruit borne from this union.
• Parents (not the State) have the God-given stewardship responsibility for their children.
If you are a biblical Christian, you should be informed consistent wokeness does not support your worldview.
Educators in my circle of acquaintances acknowledge legislation is needed to deal with woke activist-educators. However, they are concerned HB 1134 compliance will encroach excessively upon their schedule.
Tony Kinnett of Chalkboard Review, a former Indianapolis educational administrator, agrees HB 1134 needs improvement. He believes state professional growth plan (PGP) and professional development (PD) requirements should be modified so that teachers will be able to meet the demands of HB 1134 compliance.
I’d like to offer my opinions on comments made by local educators on the Opinions page.
Drew Kuespert questions the intelligence of his legislator, who supports it. He believes the legislation reflects a lack of trust for all teachers.
Response: The public has good reason to distrust woke activist-educators, and the legislation reflects a distrust of them, not solid, trustworthy educators.
Darren Sible believes teachers can be trusted to respect community and parental boundaries without legislation. He believes the community needs to learn from other perspectives.
Response: Woke activist-educators are engaging in classroom activism, including promoting Neo-Marxist ideology, providing or recommending obscene materials to students, leading children with dysphoria to believe they are transgender, and voicing anti-police rhetoric. They don’t respect boundaries and aren’t trustworthy. They are not receptive to other perspectives, either. They expect others to keep quiet and submit to their indoctrination.
Kadon Arbogast, an aspiring teacher, believes HB 1134 is partisan-driven and woke activist-educators should be able to discuss details of wokeness with students.
Response: Republicans are right to draw attention to woke activist-educators.
Young individuals do not typically have the defensive mechanisms needed to analyze worldviews objectively. That is one reason woke activists recruit youth.
Ultimately, I am convinced home schooling and Christian schools are the answers for Christian children with conscientious parents.
Voddie Baucham, author of Fault Lines, quipped “We cannot continue to send our children to Caesar for their education and be surprised when they come home as Romans.”
I suggest that Christians contact their state legislators and voice their support for a modified version of HB 1134 and school choice.
Robert Sparkman
Rome City
Editor's note: We welcome letters to the editor. In general, we limit writers to one letter per month on this page. This letter, the writer's second letter this month, is the writer's letter for the month of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.