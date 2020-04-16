To the editor:
Response to letter “serious times” it's Trump’s GDP 2019 3 1/2% growth. In eight years Obama never reached 2% GDP! Over 500,000 jobs created by Trump in 2018 and 2019.
The $2.8 billion will benefit small business.
Pelosi’s bill contained money to support abortions. Planned Parenthood. Obamacare Health Plan over 700,000 Americans lost health insurance plans. Never received the promised by Obama savings of $2,500 annually.
Former head of Pandemic Response Team interviewed by Laura Ingraham stated CDC report not true. It was never disbanded! December (first) China government jailed eight doctors who became very concerned and were going to sound alarm on coronavirus. January 31st Trump ordered all travel from China canceled.
Trade Wars. Trump’s sanctions worked!
Rep. Jim Banks. Working for all Americans, not a few!
The Tea Party worked to save our freedoms. David Horowitz’s new book, “Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America.”
Tuesday, March 17th, Washington State had several volunteers to receive a vaccine to be used against coronavirus. America’s medical team, scientists always trying to stay ahead of the curve.
Tuesday morning shoppers, I was one. My list of eight items, left store with three. The shelves empty of can goods, pastas, box goods, overcounter meats case dark, empty, no eggs, butter, margarines, TV dinners, etc.’s left.
We the people take too much for granted — I never remember our country being shut down, shelves in stores empty (totally). Even though this is serious times, American will survive.
President Trump working for all the people no matter color, religion, or original origin. Let us pray for healing and peace.
Marilyn Carr
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.