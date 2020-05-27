To the editor:
On May 1 Ken Shelton and I celebrated 32 years of marriage. As I stated on my Facebook page, we have shared more laughter than tears and more good times than bad. As a blended family, we share four children, eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and another to arrive in November.
Ken Shelton is one of the most positive people I have ever known. His cup is always half full and never half empty. Our faith is very important to us and no decisions are made in our home that are not discussed and covered in prayer.
As an Indiana State Trooper, I have heard many positive stories of his kindness and compassion in emotional and critical situations. It was mostly likely during that period of his life that his deep desire to serve others developed.
When Ken ran for County Council some six years ago, his campaign slogan was “You Will Always Know Where I Stand.” As I have often told our children and grandchildren, you may not like where you stand with Gramps — but you will always know.
Ken is not one to “rubber stamp” anything. He gathers facts, does his research, and weighs the long-term outcome of a situation before making his decision.
Over his council years, there have been tough, sometimes unpopular decisions to be made — but decisions that were for the good of the entire community.
He always makes himself available to meet with folks who have a question whether it be at the grocery store, at church, on the street — or over the phone.
When making the decision to run for Commissioner, Ken met with various community leaders around the county to gather input for working together to take our county forward. The “way we’ve always done it” just will not work going forward — I believe we all are aware of that. Ken is not afraid to speak up and step out on issues he believes in.
Ken and I love our community and we love volunteering. You may find him selling pork loins or roses for Kiwanis, distributing Bibles for the Gideons, raising money for a new roof for Turning Point or just showing up and volunteering his time for various community events. He never seems to tire in being active and lending a helping hand.
I have no doubt Ken will be a breath of fresh air in serving as our next Commissioner because he truly cares about all the people in our county.
Remember, no one cares about how much you know — until they know how much you care. Ken Shelton cares about Steuben County. I hope you will give him your vote on June 2.
Karen Shelton
Angola
