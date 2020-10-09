To the editor:
I want to say all elections are important but this one is above average. We are at a point where there needs to be more stewardship of taxpayer money, more accountability, and much more efficiency in how county government operates. Todd Sanderson is the person most qualified to help move these concepts forward.
Todd is pro life, pro 2nd Amendment and pro lower taxes. His experience as a small business owner and operator make him highly qualified for the job as county commissioner. Todd is well rounded, intelligent, versatile, and willing to make the right decisions as representative of DeKalb County residents.
Todd’s desire for better county roads shows his understanding of what it takes to have sustainable growth in the county. With the many challenges ahead Todd’s experience and conservative values qualifies him as the person most suited to handle the job as commissioner.
I will be voting for Todd and hope those folks wanting more efficiency in the way government operates will join me.
Bill Hartman
Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.