To the Editor:
In regards to Rep. Banks voting no: Keep in mind no one is seeing truth when it comes to Ukraine. MSM has skewed a one-sided picture as they have been doing for decades.
When this country is sending more money to a foreign country than using it here, disregarding their own citizens, shows what this government thinks of its own citizens. If people would do a little research, looking into Ukraine's past history, seeing them abolishing opposition parties within their own government because they don't agree with how things are happening, people of the government caught with suitcases full of cash when leaving their country shows just as much corruption there as is here.
Mass graves, burnt cities, are not all happenings from the war, pictures being used have been found to be from other places. Do your own due diligence.
David LaMotte
Kendallville
