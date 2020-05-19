To the editor:
As we all know too well, this past spring has been unprecedented (an over used word right now) and challenging to our heart, health, and over all well-being.
Whether you believe the pandemic is real or not, what was real for Noble County students and educators is the dramatic switch from face to face instruction to the use of technology from home for all instruction.
First, I want to commend the East Noble School Corporation educators for their dedication and creativity in their lessons and connecting with students. They were committed to keeping students engaged at a high level with their education and making personal contacts with students. Those connections may have been through group video conferencing, one on one video conferencing, phone calls, home visits (at a distance), car parades, cooking lessons online, and many other strategies that are too numerous to mention. Thank you ENSC educators, your support was amazing!
Second, I want to give a tremendous thank you to Randy Mead, Ligtel CEO/general manager and his staff for placing “hot spots” throughout Noble County to provide internet access to our students. As a rural community, many families either do not have access or they do not have reliable access. Randy and Ligtel stepped up and added these free hot spots throughout Noble County to support our students and their education.
Lastly, I want to thank our parents. Your support to your children is appreciated and will pay dividends for their future. This has been a difficult time and your help and guidance has been wonderful.
With roughly 75 days until the start of the 2020-2021 school year, we do not have a clue what school will look like. Information and guidance changes daily making it difficult to make plans. What I do know is this, ENSC will place student safety first and do all we can to provide our students an outstanding education that prepares them for “college and/or career and life success” in a safe learning environment.
We will get through this, one day at a time.
Ann Linson
East Noble School Corp. superintendent
Kendallville
Log In
