To the editor:
The DeKalb County Council on Aging/Heimach Center/DART transit wish to express their deep sympathy to Wayne Madden’s beloved wife, Linda, and family on his recent passing.
We know Wayne’s efforts to help with so many projects have touched lives around the world. Our agency will be forever grateful for his Lions International’s intervention with the build of the DART vehicle storage building.
Again our deep gratitude and our sincere sympathy.
Meg Zenk, executive director
DeKalb County Council on Aging
