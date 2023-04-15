25 years ago
• East Noble High School junior Laura Nixon became a state champion in Indianapolis by capturing the group discussion title in the Indiana State discussion title catagory in the Indiana State Speech Meet held at Southport High School. Nixon participated in a five-round event, each round lasting an hour or more. Nixon also serves as East Noble High School reporter for The News-Sun.
