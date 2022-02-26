To the editor:
"We aren't getting through this without a civil war." This was the message that was sent by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to his members three days after the 2020 election. In December 2020 he stated, "It's going to be a bloody and desperate fight" if Biden took over the presidency.
Mr. Rhodes and 10 of his members have been charged with sedition against the U.S., according to court documents. You can see them in full military gear in formation heading up the steps of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
Additionally, we learned through court filings the rioters had a large stash of firearms, explosives, night vision equipment and anything else you would need to complete the attack and round up prisoners in a hotel across the river. The Republican National Committee RNC ... GOP ... voted unanimously the attack of our nation's Capitol was in their words "legitimate political discourse." It's no wonder their members are supporting Trump's buddy Putin and the communists and not the democratic country of Ukraine.
They censured (R) Liz Cheney and (R) Adam Kinzinger and declared the terrorists are patriots to cover up the fact these Trumplican congressional folks took part in a plot to steal an election.
According to the coup plan detailed by Trump's senior advisor on live TV, over 100 Republican members of Congress were involved and took part in meetings to nullify the votes of over 80 million Americans. Jim Banks and Fox News don't want you to know they had prior knowledge of the coup attempt. Sean Hannity texted the White House "I'm really worried about the next 48 hours" days before the attack. Laura Ingraham texted the White House on Jan. 6 telling Trump to have his supporters go home. Then she went on TV and tried to blame Antifa. Dishonest and un-American, you decide.
I believe any lawmaker who took part in any way in overturning the 2020 election is by law disqualified from holding office as they should be. They violated their oath of office and were dishonest in their fabrication of a stolen election.
Letters sent to this forum from a lone writer have blamed Antifa, BLM, the FBI, the Capitol police, neo-Marxists, agent provocateurs, Democrats and Nancy Pelosi for the treason committed by Trump, yet all the crime crumbs lead to Trump's mouth. Then claims to be a Christian while willfully "bearing false witness against thy neighbor." This writer's misleading and hateful remarks are not in keeping with a good faith discussion of facts.
Now Jim Banks and Mark Rubio have hatched a plan to take away federal protections from hourly employees and create a non-binding no guaranteed contract for them called the TEAM ACT OF 2022. Employees and corporations could go around unions and the NLRB to form teams, which they can do right now and still have federal protections against violation of labor laws. Banks wants to strip away those federal labor protections for zero employee gain.
Jim Banks' plan for working families is to work long hours with no consideration for cost-of-living wage increases, mandatory overtime abuse, employee benefits/rights or protections and vote against their needs in Congress. Teachers are working families and like hourly employees have the right to legal representation ... just like the crooks and the cons.
The 3rd district employers of Jim Banks need to tell him "No thanks, Banks" in 2022. For $175,000 a year plus benefits, we need more productivity and ethical behavior from that position.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
