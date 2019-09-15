Indiana’s addiction to gambling grew stronger this month, with the launch of legal betting on sports.
Three of Indiana’s 13 casinos began accepting sports wagers on Sept. 1, the first day allowed. More casinos are expected to follow soon, as the pro football season whets appetites of bettors.
A 62-page law passed earlier this year makes sports betting legal at Indiana casinos, racinos, and off-track betting shops, including the Winner’s Circle in New Haven.
The bill also paves the way for moving one Lake Michigan casino to an inland site along Interstate 94 in Gary and creating a new casino in Terre Haute, if local voters approve.
The bill passed through a committee chaired by state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, but he doesn’t like the final result.
Smaltz does not object to placing sports bets in person at a casino, because the casino can check the gambler’s age and identity.
He opposes the legalization of internet betting on sports, which is expected to be available soon.
“When you take it to electronic gaming that can be done from your phone, anywhere in the state, you really create an easy opportunity for the perpetuation of the black market in gaming,” Smaltz said last week.
Online betting means someone could act as a bookie — taking bets from people under the legal age of 21 and accepting bets on credit, Smaltz fears.
“That illegal sports book — it just got the stamp of approval on it,” Smaltz said. “I think it’s a very bad idea.”
He added, “I argued vociferously against that, repeatedly, for months.”
Smaltz’s committee removed mobile gaming from the bill. It also took out provisions to pay compensation to cities hurt by casino changes.
“At that point, it was a reasonable bill, In the end, everything that I had stripped out was reinserted in the last hours,” Smaltz said.
When a few powerful lawmakers make last-minute changes to bills, it raises questions such as: Why have committees at all? Why have a Legislature at all? But that’s a topic for another day.
Smaltz opposed the gambling bill’s “hold-harmless” provisions for East Chicago, Hammond and Michigan City. It provides that the new Gary casino will compensate them for any loss of gambling taxes caused by the move.
“The problem is when the revenue from the casino falls below the ability to give that hold-harmless money,” Smaltz said. “Who picks that up? History has shown the taxpayer does in southern Indiana.”
Indiana already had hold-harmless provisions involving new casinos in southeastern Indiana, pulling customers from the Cincinnati market.
Although Smaltz did not mention it, the new law also requires a new casino in Terre Haute to pay $2.7 million to the city of Evansville over three years. That compensates for business a new casino in Terre Haute might lure away from Evansville’s casino.
As you can see, gambling is a very complicated business — and even more so when casinos move and the state tries to level the playing field.
For its trouble, the state took in $590 million in taxes on casino gambling in fiscal year 2019. That’s down by more than $11 million from the previous year — a trend that sports betting might improve.
In an encouraging sign, Purdue University trustees will vote next month on a proposal to ban all faculty and staff members from betting on Purdue sports. The idea of including non-athlete students also will be considered.
We encourage Purdue to adopt its policy and all other Indiana Universities to follow its example. But with legal online gambling, they may find those rules nearly impossible to enforce.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
