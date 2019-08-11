High fives to everyone involved with the planting and upkeep of flowers on public and private property here in northeast Indiana. The vibrant colors add beauty to our parks, business areas and neighborhoods and give everyone an emotional lift.
Hisses to the horse riders who last week failed to clean up after their horses after they left two large piles of manure on the sidewalk along Dowling Street Extended in Kendallville.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.