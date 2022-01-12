To the editor:
At the Jan. 4 meeting of the Auburn City CounciI, I, a Democrat, was the sole dissenter against solid Republican determination to re-invent Auburn's city personnel system.
Background: Republican Mayor Mike Ley — for reasons unknown to me — removed Chris Schweitzer as head of AES, our community broadband service, which was fully within the mayor's authority to do. Republican city council members — also for reasons unknown to me — vehemently resented Mayor Ley's decision and decided to create a new personnel board with presumed authority over Schweitzer's former job and which would have the power to re-hire him.
In Indiana cities of Auburn's size, personnel matters are normally handled by a board of public works and safety chaired by the mayor, with two other members whom the mayor appoints. There are various alternatives to the arrangement: separate boards for "safety" and "works;" a merit board for police officers; a separate "utilities service board," options generally intended for communities larger than Auburn.
What the council Republicans opted for was a version of the utilities service board; but there are definitional questions out there that Indiana law hasn't fully answered. Is AES a "utility" within the definition of the law? Well, it is definitely not regulated as one by the State of Indiana; but it began as part of the Auburn electric utility which is regulated.
The council Republicans apparently retained outside legal counsel to advise them on this. Presumably you, the taxpayers and ratepayers, will pay that bill, but it hasn't yet appeared on our claims docket, and I expect to vote against it if it does appear.
Changes of the type being engineered by the council Republicans are normally the product of long, open study. They are not plotted in secret and sprung on the public without prior explanation. And they are not adopted to restore the job of just one guy.
If the council Republicans go through with this on final reading, we can look forward to mayoral veto, council override, scrutiny by the State Board of Accounts and probably litigation.
Michael Walter
Auburn City Council Member for District 5
