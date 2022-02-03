To the editor:
On Jan. 17 I was going 70 mph when my left rear tire suddenly deflated. With some difficulty I was able to get the car past the on-ramp lane from the Military Museum site. It was past 5 p.m., traffic was very heavy, especially with trucks.
Then I tried to use my AAA road assistance and all I got was robots.
Then a young and very professional male voice took my location and said he was coming. I made three more attempts to get AAA and finally she, a real human, explained I must show photo ID and that if the car had to be towed I would not be able to ride in the truck.
About 30 minutes later a truck pulled up to help. He said nothing about towing and just had me move the car over a bit more so he could safely put on the spare tire. He quickly finished. I asked if he needed to see my ID and he said that he was not AAA and that he just liked to help people.
Do you know who this young man is? Could the paper call me if they know. I truly appreciated the help as it was 13 degrees and I was getting cold. Thank you for your assistance.
Wendy Mader
Fort Wayne
