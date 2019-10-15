To the editor:
I just endured 14 hours of continuous rain amounting to three inches of accumulation. The forecast for the day was for a 20% chance of rain (seems as though the chance for a front this widespread should have been greater). Well it could have been more inaccurate — say 12 hours of rain when the prediction was for 0% chance. Oh wait, that did happen earlier this summer!
Man impresses himself with weather radar and weather satellites but really is quite ignorant. But, I am a science denier because I don't believe computer models designed by man can predict the climate 25 years from now (assuming the Earth survives that long and life has not ended in 15 years).
To me science deniers are those who don't accept GMO crops that increase yields and protein content of wheat and sorghum to feed underprivileged of the world. Science deniers are those who think crops tolerant to glyphosate (Round-up) are evil even though the compound only affects an enzyme found in plants, doesn't affect mammalian enzymes, and has an LD50 less than that of table salt.
But, instead of listening to science let a jury of non-scientific people award billions to lawyers who see an opportunity to ignore science. Glyphosate is not only non-toxic, but has greatly reduced the usage of other toxic herbicides over the last three decades.
To me science deniers are those who don't accept the use of a naturally occurring hormone that when injected into cows doesn't appear in milk at any greater level than is already present naturally. This hormone is inactive orally in humans and even inactive if injected. The hormone increases the cow's efficiency thus reducing her carbon footprint for each gallon of milk she produces; something “science accepters” are concerned with at least in the U.S.
To me science deniers are those that reject the few nanogram increase in hormone treated beef but readily accept the 10,000 time greater level of those same hormones in plants like lettuce and especially soy foods like tofu. Even greater irony exists in those who voluntarily consume on a daily basis for years 100,000 time greater level in oral contraceptives.
I have experienced several surgeries and appreciate having opioids available if needed for the post-surgical period. The addictive property of this class of drugs has been known, even to the most uneducated, for at lease a half century. Recently though we act as if we are totally clueless and Big Pharma forced us to take this drug. Why would any company desire to allocate R&D money to develop a new drug, herbicide, insecticide, life improving device, etc., if decades later they can be sued out of existence by an irresponsible user?
Everything, including getting out of bed in the morning, has a risk/reward ratio. If a drug can improve the quality of my life but has a 1% chance of producing an adverse reaction, do I choose to take that drug? Maybe, but it's my choice and I would like to have that drug developed so that I have that choice available.
The world is upside down with the true science deniers accusing science accepters as being the offenders (especially if they also happen to believe in God).
Rick Carmien
Albion
