To the editor:
Please return the signs and posts you destroyed that described our solar system. These were located on St. Joseph River Greenway (by Riverside Elementary School, St. Joe). They were part of an Eagle Scout project and reflected an education resource for our extended community. Please leave them in the east Riverdale parking lot.
Phil Carpenter
Butler
