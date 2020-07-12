To four Indiana State Police troopers who have given northeast Indiana 20 or more years of service: Lt. Corey Culler — 25 years; and 1st Sgt. Deven Hostetler, Sgt. Brian Walker and Master Trooper Tim Myers — all 20 years.
To the Town of Albion for being selected over other sites for a major expansion of its Robert Bosch LLC factory. The plant on Progress Drive will be enlarged from 162,000 square feet to 264,200 square feet. Bosch project manager Gustavo Pacheco credited the cooperation Bosch received from the town and Town Manager Tena Woenker in particular with helping the Albion location come out on top.
To the Annie Oakley perfumery of Ligonier for producing hand sanitzer and supplying it to local first responders and healthcare workers. The project also prevented layoffs of Annie Oakley employees. It can be purchase in both liquid and spray form at annieoakley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.