Recent press releases by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Democratic leader and member of the Senate Education and Career Development Committee, Eddie Melton, D-Gary, discuss Critical Race Theory.
Rokita wrote:
This past school year had many challenges caused by COVID-19. Among them was a shift to remote learning, which gave parents a unique window into their children’s classrooms. For some, it shed light on troubling ideologies being imposed in K-12 school curriculum.
Numerous parents and state legislators have contacted me to express concern about how much indoctrination, not instruction, is being thrust upon students. While American students fall behind the rest of the world in math, science, reading, and writing, some schools are prioritizing political agendas over academic achievement.
These dangerous ideologies only serve to divide our children, which leads to a divided society. A divided society destroys our civic institutions by falsely discrediting them. Critical Race Theory and similar curriculums aim to co-opt America’s traditional U.S. history and civics curriculum by imposing deeply flawed, factually deficient instruction and racial division into the classroom.
Across the state of Indiana, we’ve seen concerned parents begin to engage in renewed ways in their children’s education. For some, it’s the first time they’ve stepped into a school board meeting or interacted with their school administrators. In the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, we’re committed to empowering parents to engage in meaningful civic dialogue that will positively impact their child’s educational experience.
That’s why my office recently released a Parents Bill of Rights aimed at giving all Hoosier families the confidence and tools to exercise their voice in their children’s education. This empowering, multi-part guide addresses how academic standards and curriculum are created. It also serves as a roadmap for parents to get involved and provide input and expectations to local education leaders.
As the chief legal officer of Indiana, I will do everything I can to nurture the strength of the nuclear family and protect all children. I hope this is the priority of every elected official. Provisioning parents with an understanding of their legal rights and responsibilities with respect to their children’s education is a huge part of this office’s ongoing mission.
Ultimately, we know that the single, most effective way to hold school officials and teachers accountable is for parents to engage in their children’s education. The Parents Bill of Rights empowers them to do that.
As I’ve traveled throughout the state of Indiana, I’ve heard firsthand the concerns of parents who are deeply concerned about misleading ideologies being imposed in their children’s school curriculum. The first line of defense to hold school districts accountable lies with active and engaged parents. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office will stand in their corner every step of the way as they exercise their individual liberties in the interest of their children.
A copy of the Parents Bill of Rights can be downloaded at in.gov/attorneygeneral.
In response, assistant Democratic Leader and member of the Senate Education and Career Development Committee, Eddie Melton (D-Gary), said:
I was extremely disturbed after reading Attorney General Rokita’s remarks on Critical Race Theory (CRT) in his ‘Parents Bill of Rights.’
History classes in the United States have long excluded certain parts of United States history that are hard to face. We can only move forward as a unified nation, with actual justice for all, if citizens are taught all of our history.
CRT is a concept that has been around for over 40 years and is only now making the news because politicians have started using it to push a national agenda to block progress on inclusion and diversity. Parts of this theory have been in history curriculum for decades, and it simply teaches students that prejudice didn’t end with slavery but at times has also been built into legal systems and policies.
For example, government officials have historically drawn lines around predominantly minority neighborhoods, known as redlining, and deemed them “poor financial risk.” This resulted in banks refusing mortgages to Black families, denying them the opportunity to be homeowners and resulting in Black families building financial equity at a devastatingly disproportionate rate compared to white families.
We can only fix these sorts of policies if our future policymakers and attorneys learn about them in school. This nation cannot hide from its history of racism, and we cannot move past the racism that continues to permeate our country until we acknowledge and address its systemic roots.
That understanding is partially why I was so disturbed when reading the disparaging comments about CRT in the “Parents Bill of Rights,” because it suggests an aversion to acknowledging that truth and working to move past our country’s historic racism.
I encourage Attorney General Rokita, as a leader of our diverse Hoosier state, to reexamine his statements on CRT and revise his “Parents Bill of Rights” to retract the discriminatory and false claims that were made. I also want to encourage him to meet with me and the other members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to discuss this issue further and to get a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of CRT.
Melton represents Indiana Senate District 3 which includes Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Ainsworth, Merrillville and Crown Point. For more information on Melton, his legislative agenda or other state Senate business call 1-800 382-9467 or visit IN.gov/s3.
