To the editor:
The committee would like to thank all of the 2019 Cromwell Days — Fall Fest sponsors and vendors for helping make our festival a success this year.
Even though Mother Nature didn't make it easy Friday, we had a wonderful evening. Thank you to all who attended. We hope you had a wonderful time, and hope to see you next year.
The committee would like to thank the town of Cromwell for letting us use the town hall, the Noble County Public Library Cromwell for the use of the Opera room, and the Sparta Township Fire for hosting the Friday night band. We would also like to thank Sheryl Prentice from KPC News/Advance Leader for her coverage of our festival! Thank you to Mark Schermerhorn for his assistance in handing out flyers and all of the local businesses that helped support the festival by gift certificates or simply allowing us to place flyers.
Special thanks also to all the following people for their help before and during the events: Vickie Pauley, Jerry Pauley Sr., Aaron Stricker, Jane and Devon Miller. Thank you for all the Samaritan, local fire and police departments for help with the parade and keeping our community safe. Huge thank you to all of our volunteer festival committee members: Jerry and Kayla Pauley, Grissel Campos, Mary Kiser, Cassie Tevis, Felicia Patrick and Andrea Warren.
There are so many people to thank for their support, if we didn't mention you — thank you!
Tiffanie Gow-Gudakunst
Cromwell Days 2019 President
