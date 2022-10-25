To the Editor:
Republicans will do all they can to win in the midterms, and we can not let that happen. They are determined to restrict and take away your rights and the rights of others, especially the rights of minorities. It is simply un-American to take away the rights of others, this is the land of the free, freedom is the American way.
But Republicans want to restrict your speech (Florida's Don't Say Gay bill), ban reproductive choice, make it harder for minorities to vote, and take away the rights of LGBTQ people.
When I hear that Republicans want to make it harder for minorities to vote, it makes me wonder, why is that? Why don't they want your girlfriend, black neighbor, or gay coworker to vote? Would they not vote Republican, but vote to elect those that would protect their rights? The answer is pretty simple, yes, they will vote for those who will protect their rights.
Republicans won't do that, they won't protect your rights, or the rights of others. They will only protect their own interests, they hate joy. But Democrats will protect you, your rights and the rights of others.
Victoria Woods
Angola
