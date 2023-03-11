25 years ago
• Kruse International honored the revolutionary 1998 Chevrolet Corvette Indy Pace Car at its 7th annual Auburn Spring MotorFair in May at the Kruse Auction Park. In addition to a display of every Corvette Pace Car ever produced, the event featured more than 300 Corvettes at the 480-acre site. Two hundred Corvettes were expected to cross the auction block on the first night of the three-day events, including one of the 1998 Corvette Pace Car. Nearly 1,000 cars were featured in the action over the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.