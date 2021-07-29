Fellow Hoosiers, let’s chat. As free Americans, we have every right to decide whether to take the vaccine against COVID-19 or not. As adults, we live with the consequences of our decisions. At present, 99% of Hoosiers who have died from the virus were unvaccinated and the statistics are similar nationally. You have the right to decide.
For the aged, the young, those with immune deficiencies and other health problems, the choice is different. The Delta variant is spreading rapidly, especially among young people younger than 25. It’s extremely contagious and even deadly, and its impact can be lessened because it has not mutated to the point that current vaccines are not able to stop it.
I am not a health professional, but according to the American Medical Association, 96% of family care physicians are vaccinated, and they advise us that the more people who are vaccinated, the less likely we are to infect our fellow citizens. Masks and social distancing helped contain COVID-19 during the first 18 months, and as time passed, we reopened our communities and began to reassociate with our friends and neighbors. Rejoining society has improved our spirits and lifted the collective mood of all of us. While none of us want to return to the health restrictions of 2020-2021, we need to be mindful of the dangers.
Taking health precautions is not a political statement, and no one has the absolute freedom to do anything they want anytime they wish to do so. We all make conscious decisions that affect our lives daily — driving too fast, not wearing a seat belt, eating foods that may or may not be personally healthy for us depending on our individual health conditions — and we have to deal with the consequences.
You may or may not know someone who contracted the virus, but far too many of us have lost friends or family who are now gone because of it. We all have a responsibility to consider the consequences of getting or not getting the vaccine.
I urge you to get informed by talking to your family physician whom you know and trust. Do not risk your family’s health on nameless internet “experts” whose opinions are worth about what you pay for them. Yes, as adults we have the right to choose to be or not to be vaccinated. As a free people, we live or die by the consequences of our actions. Pray we do not take our friends, loved ones and fellow citizens with us. Consider the science and get the vaccine.
Take care.
State Sen. Sue Glick is a Republican from LaGrange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.