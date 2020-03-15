To the editor:
We are the lucky ones because the purple martin has decided to choose us to be the country where they decide to lay eggs and raise their young.
The martin population has declined and it needs your help. The purple martins rely upon us for their housing to raise their young and here’s where you come in. I challenge the teachers and leaders of FFA, STEM, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and Brownies to go to the purple martins conservation association website and get all the information you need to attract and have purple martins here in Auburn.
They will be here in just a few weeks so you need to order or build your bird houses as soon as possible so they’ll be up and ready for when they arrive.
If you become a member at the Purple Martin Conservation Association you will get a discount and as teachers if you go together as a group and call them and let them know what you are doing you may get an even larger discount for all the bird houses and other products they have for sale and they have some great stuff — entire birdhouse kit including everything you need; all you need to do is dig a hole.
The website will give you information, educational tools and more and even how to pick a site that will attract the purple martins. I would suggest maybe along the walking trail between Auburn and Waterloo or at the edge of the ponds in housing additions. You may want to see if you can put one near an assisted living place. I’m sure the people that live there would truly enjoy the purple martins.
Maybe if we’re lucky we can get Rick and Vicki James to donate $20,000 to a school fund to purchase the birdhouses for the students of the FFA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Cub Scouts, STEM team, etc.
I know my daughter and her friends always really enjoyed when I did a birdhouse check to look at the eggs and the baby birds.
So if anybody else has any purple martins in their yard would you please send me an email so I know if anybody else has purple martins houses that are nesting near where I live; my email is Lg361687@gmail.com. So I hope Auburn will become known as not only a home of classic cars or a town of trees, but also a town that educates and cares for the purple martins.
Remember the purple martins need us so please start today. Thank you.
Lee Gordon
Auburn
