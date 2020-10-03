To the editor:
My grandkids asked me if I watched football games. I said no when professional sports players stopped standing for the National Anthem, I stopped watching.
I invite everybody to stop watching all professional sports, even golf. I'm not showing any.
Our children and grandchildren can't be taught the history of the flag like some of us were taught. When our generation is gone so too is the American flag. How can we ask young men and women of all colors to give their lives for us when we don't respect the flag of their country?
It took close to three years for me to write something that is very meaningful to me because like many I don't want to get involved, in other words somewhat cowardly.
I'm 64 years old and really looked forward to watching sports after retirement, but I'm a part-time farmer too so when my grandkids all are with us we will cut wood, pitch rocks and yes, I will tell them they had an uncle who really gave his life for American freedom and our flag.
I have changed a lot. I remember when the flag was put up to fly in the morning and taken down at night. Not to be hanging on trucks flying proud all tore up.
I'm starting to ramble, but this has been in my mind for awhile. If schools can't teach our kids about the flag and grandkids, we owe it to our veterans to do it.
My intentions aren't regal by any means. We all have had things that we would like to protest about. We by law treat our farm animals better than we treat homeless people. They would all love to have a flag to cover up with on a cold winter's night.
Think about that.
I'll take my grandkids to a homeless shelter instead of watching sports.
One more thing before I stop, we the American people decide how much professional sports players make a year.
David Foster
Fremont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.