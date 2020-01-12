• Carolyn Kay Weller, a Garrett High School senior, was selected as the DeKalb County winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution 1995 Good Citizens scholarship contest. Runners-up were Carrie Johnson of DeKalb High School and Kelly Kreischer of Eastside High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.