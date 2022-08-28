90 years ago
• The most baffling murder mystery in the history of Noble County was unfolded yesterday afternoon with the finding of the body of a newborn baby girl on the shores of Big Lake, southwest of Merriam, in Noble Township. The murder, officials believe, was committed 10 days or two weeks ago. Today officials were endeavoring to unravel bits of evidence in hopes of learning the identity of the person who committed the brutal act. The gruesome discovery of the body of the infant was made by Orin Day of Huntington, who was spending the day fishing at the lake.
