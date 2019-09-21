To the editor:
Giving is not just about making a donation, it's about making a difference” (Kathy Calvin)
On behalf of DeKalb Baron Football Boosters, we would like to thank the following businesses for their support. They have stepped up, many of them year after year, and in doing so they display their belief and pride of DeKalb Central and the DeKalb Baron football program. They are making a difference.
Here are just a few of the things that we have done or will be doing this year: Food… A LOT of food! In an effort to make sure that each and every player is receiving a carb-based meal for performance energy, we make 15 pounds of pasta, along with salad and rolls, for every Wednesday evening team meal as well as a light team meal every Friday for 65 players and 15 coaches. Away game-day food is also provided for all JV and Freshman players, coaches and bus drivers. We will prepare and serve over 200 meals each week for the three different team levels and host a year end banquet to honor their hard work.
We covered additional expenses and food for a three-day Manchester Team Camp, day competition at Homestead High School, day competition in Ashland, Ohio; food for both teams after the Northside scrimmage; purchased end zone cameras and software, TV and iPads for instant replay; sideline play-call signaling system; helmet decals; banners for each senior; senior posters and game day coaching apparel for DHS and DMS. We also pay the annual Hudl membership ($1,099) that can be used by the entire DHS athletic department. The items that we cover helps each and every one of us in the DeKalb Central district as they are expenses that the district does not have to budget for.
New sponsors this year include: Parkview; Fort Wayne Orthopedics; Optimum Performance Sports; Ashley Industrial Molding; Schmidt Dental Associates; Nick Scheumann Family; Nucor and Indiana Steel Products. Continued supportive sponsors: Jimelle Flooring; Mefford, Weber & Blythe Attorneys at Law; Metal Technologies; Big Red Sports; Byler Lane Winery; Nixon Homes; Steel Dynamics; Italian Grille; Jerry and Arlene Samuelson; Top Quality Cabinets; Guitar Infirmary; Indiana Real Estate; Jonesy’s Windows; Joyce Hefty-Covell of State Farm; Lori Zacharius of U2FP; Lynn Johnston of Microblading by Lynn; Young’s Property Management.
We would also like to thank our discount card businesses for offering great savings to card holders: Arbys; Best One Tire & Service; Big Red Sports; Brown House; Buffalo Wild Wings; Classic City Cookies; Five Lakes Coffee; Healthkick Nutrition Center; McDonald’s; Jeremiah’s; Papa John’s; Pizza Forum; Tanning Hut and Tasty Pizza.
In addition, business have donated items and services throughout the season. Thank you to Dr. Brandon Galbraith of ProActive Spine & Joint; Gibson’s Heating & Plumbing; Propane People; McLaughin CPA; North Main Street Diner; Mimi’s; Tom’s Donuts, Albrights and Walmart Distribution Center.
Again, these elite businesses have expressed that they believe in DeKalb football and DeKalb Central, regardless of the situation. Most importantly, they express to the kids that they are worth it and that they are winners. Please help us thank them by supporting them. They have exemplified what it means to be a loyal and active member of our community.
Lastly, thank you to the DeKalb Central administration for recognizing the desperate need of a new sound system for the stadium. Not only was it nice to be able to hear the announcer, but it also addressed the need to be able to hear in the event of an emergency or evacuation. The old system lacked the ability to provide a safe atmosphere.
Any individual or business interested in supporting our efforts, along with our program, or purchasing a discount card, please email dekalbfootballbooster@gmail.com. We would love to have you become a part of our team!
DeKalb Baron Football Boosters board members
Deanna Pomeroy, Tina Rhodes and Kelly Snider
