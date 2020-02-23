25 years ago
• East Noble’s “Premiere Edition” won first place among girls’ choirs at the DeKalb Show Choir Invitational on Saturday. The school’s “Knight Rhythms” mixed choir took fifth place in the competition of a dozen mixed choirs from four states. Tiffany Spidel of East Noble was among the top five finalists in the solo competition singing “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina.”
