To the editor:
East Noble Athletic Department will come together for Sports Physicals with St. Martin's Healthcare on Thursday, June 17.
From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., St. Martin’s Healthcare is partnering to provide high school and middle school students with affordable, convenient physicals which will be done at the school. Forms should be filled out by parents and/or guardians before the sports physicals begin. Go, Knights!
A donation of $20 is requested and appreciated by St. Martin’s Healthcare, however, no student will be turned away for an inability to make a donation. Cash, money orders or checks are accepted. Checks should be made payable to St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Grace Caswell
Garrett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.