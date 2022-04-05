Dear DeKalb County Voter,
My name is Jeff Siegel, current sheriff of Elkhart County. I am writing this letter to you to extend my support and endorsement for Sheriff Dave Cserep. I recognize I am not a citizen of, nor a voter in DeKalb County but I am certainly an interested neighbor. I have served Elkhart County in many capacities for 31 years. I am also completing the final year of my first term as sheriff. During that time I have grown to recognize the importance of relationships, communication and the ability to have an eye for the future. Sheriff Cserep has certainly met those challenges in his first term.
Dave has a passion for justice, your community and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. He truly cares not only about those the Sheriff’s Office serves but also caring for those who serve alongside him. He is active with the Indiana Sheriff’s Association and currently serves us sheriffs as our 2nd vice president. Why is this important to you? Because Dave is in communication with your legislators on bills that may have significant impact not only on DeKalb County but also sheriffs and all of law enforcement. It is also important due to the relationships that have been developed with other sheriffs. For example I was able to lean on Sheriff Cserep and your sheriffs office during an event that had potential to be a problem in my county. Knowing your sheriffs office was there for us better allowed me the ability to navigate through a potentially troublesome situation.
I applaud the other candidate(s) who have put themselves out there for your consideration of serving you as sheriff. I also applaud their service and commitment but quite honestly this is not the right time. This is not the time to stop the momentum that Sheriff Cserep has brought to your sheriffs office. This is the time for others to work alongside Dave and allow him to help develop them for their time.
I know Sheriff Cserep to be a true constitutionalist! He will always support local government and not succumb to federal overreach. I trust his integrity and am confident that he is without a doubt the most qualified individual to continue to serve DeKalb County as sheriff. As your neighbor, Dave’s friend and colleague I fully endorse Dave Cserep to continue to serve you as sheriff.
Jeff A. Siegel, Sheriff
Elkhart County Indiana
