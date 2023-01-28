To the Editor:
The coverage provided by the paper of recent passing of Chuck Sheets was excellent. Clearly the author understood the magnitude of Chuck’s impact in and around the area. I would like to provide some further detail on one particular element of the coverage which may be of interest — The Sagamore of the Wabash Award and the events leading up to Mr. Sheets’ selection. In one article the author makes reference to the content of a letter that Earl Brooks had written to nominate Chuck for the award. Mr. Brooks’ endorsement certainly was important, however the inspiration and driving force behind it all came from an unlikely source — a friend and neighbor of the Sheets, let’s call him Max.
Max knew Chuck very well, and had witnessed all the wonderful things he had done over the years, and he felt very strongly that there should be recognition for Chuck’s contributions. Max had also felt frustrated, having watched awards such as the Sagamore among others become more politicized, almost a Who’s Who award in his opinion. Max saw this as an opportunity and approached a State Representative from the area with the idea of awarding the Sagamore to Chuck. The individual agreed with Max entirely, but was hesitant to carry it forward as the timing was not consistent with the established cycle of these types of awards.
It was at this point that Max took it upon himself to reach out to no fewer than 10 local individuals, likely many more, who had been fortunate enough to have worked with Chuck in the past. This included individuals from non-profits, education, business, and other civic leaders. Every last one of the individuals was eager to provide their own endorsement of the idea in the form of a letter of support. Max assembled all these letters and presented them to the Representative, leaving him with no option other than to carry the nomination forward to the Governor’s office. The rest is history. Clearly the Governor agreed, and the award was given in the ceremony at the university.
I’m not providing this to discount the importance of Dr. Brooks’ support in any way whatsoever, nor is it offered as a correction to the reporting. Rather, it should serve as a reminder to us all to follow Chuck’s lead — treat each and every person you encounter in life with respect, sincerity and humility. These things are important. They will make a difference and they will resonate with others, and they will remember you for it. It also helps if you have a neighbor who won’t take no for an answer when it comes to doing the right thing, but that’s a different story altogether.
Ryan Ahlersmeyer
Angola
