HIGH FIVES
To Mike Meek, who retired Jan. 4 after 36 years as Angola’s fire chief and 43 years of service on the Angola Fire Department.
To a committee of the Steuben County Historical Society that has planned a year-long centennial celebration of women’s suffrage. It will begin with an open house Jan. 16 at the Cline Memorial Museum, 313 E. Maumee St., Angola, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with refreshments and information about the suffrage movement and the activities planned in Steuben County.
HISS
To whoever stole Bix the bison, a fiberglass statue belonging to the Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department, from the east side of Bixler Lake as severely damaged him.
