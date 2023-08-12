25 years ago
• Sharon Martin of Auburn began duties Aug. 3 as director of development at the ACD Museum in Auburn. Duties include fundraising and membership development for the non-profit automobile museum. The job is a permanent, part-time position. She previously served as Director of Alumni at Tri State University in Angola. She and her husband, Roy, lived along Auburn’s historic North Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.