To the editor:
I am Sarah (Payne’s) campaign manager and so here’s a behind-the-scenes look into what a campaign and Sarah are really like.
While this isn’t an episode of the West Wing during campaign time. It certainly has been more busy, emotional, and intense then I had ever imagined. There are constant events to be coordinated, volunteers to schedule, emails to be answered and of course there is our social media campaign.
When we first started talking about her candidacy last year Sarah said she wanted to run a campaign that was transparent and authentic to who she was. By election day Sarah will have written 26 blogs (they are posted on our website), she will have hosted 26 Sundays with Sarah (you can watch past episodes on her YouTube channel), she will have attended over 45 house parties, and knocked over 5,000 doors.
I have learned a lot during this campaign. I have learned about politics and people. So many people we met as we knocked on doors told us they were Republican and would refuse to talk to us. I get it. I used to pull a lever too and I am entirely embarrassed. I have learned how the extreme divisiveness in our country has seeped into our small communities. I have been completely surprised to learn how “the other side” views me as a Democrat. It has made me question some of the stories and stereotypes I hear about Republicans. It hurts my heart. I am making a public vow to learn about the person, their experience, and vision of the future before I vote from now on and I hope you will too.
I have learned how important volunteering is. One of the conversations we had early on in our discussions about Sarah’s candidacy was how time-consuming it would be for her. She has two young boys at home. Here’s the thing, Sarah was already volunteering her time 2-3 nights a week as well as her time on weekends to our community. That’s where our campaign slogan, “I want to spend more than just my nights and weekends growing our community” came from. As mayor she could actually do what she does already as her day job.
I have learned that when an organization asks you if you would be willing to volunteer they mean it. Sarah somehow inspired over 300 people to volunteer their time, talents, and treasures to our campaign. Many of our volunteers have consistently donated hours a day to Sarah’s campaign.
From the beginning we knew that our opponent had the backing of wealthy families in Auburn. Sarah said “it didn’t matter — what mattered was our heart.” She was right. I am guessing no one noticed a difference in our two campaigns and ours was ran on one-fourth of the budget. When she said her experience in not-for-profits taught her how to be scrappy with money she isn’t joking!
Here’s the truth Auburn, we have two good candidates this election. However, each of these candidates comes with different experiences and a different vision of what Auburn can be in the future. This election is about what Auburn looks like 10 years from now. I believe the way that Sarah has led this campaign is a good opportunity to observe how she might lead our city.
Sarah said in the beginning this would be a marathon and not a sprint. We are in the final leg of this journey. We hope you are all in, we hope you will show up and we hope you will go vote!
Dr. Jenny Seiss
Auburn
