To the editor:
There is a child held in a prison without bars. The child sees no way out.
Agencies, created to protect this child, use first impressions creating ill-advised bias as certainty. Psychological manipulators are calm, convincing and personable. Utilizing child as a pawn, bias as a tool, they sway the child’s therapist at therapy startup and confidently stand before judges relaying false traumatic stories. Poisoning the well to bolster expert’s false belief, unconsciously influenced experts are guilt-free supporting child’s continued psychological abuse.
It’s easier to exercise comfort zone assumptions than investigate valid alternative scenarios.
When questioned by therapist or courts, the child through coercive control reinforced by gifts, conditional love and shunning, mimics manipulated storyline. Truly sad that such controlling ability exists, used without conscience causing long term psychological harm to the child.
Indiana Department of Child Services, therapists, courts caught up in false story line make prejudice-based decisions solidifying imprisonment of this child. Child has no escape. This child’s contact with a parent is prevented by fabrication, falsehood and an embarrassing lack of qualified professional investigation.
Courts and therapists must recognize problem exists to help these victimized children. Legislative action creating coercive control laws as exist in other states is mandatory now to protect Indiana’s children.
The child wants to cry but has no more tears; wants to shout but no one wants to hear.
Bob Lowden
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.