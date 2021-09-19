It is a matter of trust
To the editor:
When President Biden spoke to the nation last week about his executive order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it came off to me as a parent scolding a child who didn’t know better.
It caused me to think of the 1950s and 1960s when I received polio shots and small pox vaccinations. Later on, mumps vaccines were made available in 1967. (Mumps had the possibility of sterilizing people).
Vaccines for measles and chicken pox (varicella) were available in 1995. This helped stop all three infections which were known then as three-day (red) measles and nine-day (German) measles, aka rubella. If a pregnant woman became infected with rubella, there was a good chance her child would have some form of birth defect.
The science at that time was very straight forward. The vaccines worked, there were little side effects, and it saved lives. The people were on board. At the start, I don’t remember there being a government mandate to receive these vaccines. People just didn’t want their loved ones or themselves suffering. There was trust in the science, our doctors, government and the media, that they were looking out for the people’s betterment. Later on, it did become law to have all children protected in order to wipe out these diseases from harming anyone again. This was accepted at the start. Years later this was questioned when it became known that some children had reactions to the vaccines. Some parents refused to have their children vaccinated out of fear of the side effects. Today we now see pockets of these diseases coming back due to those decisions.
When COVID-19 hit, a lot changed. Part of today’s confusion is the public is groomed for instantaneous accurate information. If we don’t get it, we get very impatient, especially when people are suffering. The same goes for those having to give out info to us. If they don’t have an answer right away, it seems that they are not doing their job.
If you remember back, we were told the following:
COVID-19 is no big deal ... it’s like the flu, it is serious, people are dying. Wear a mask. No mask needed. Wear two masks. You don’t need a mask if you are outdoors. You need a mask outdoors if you are standing 6 feet or closer to the person next to you. You do not have to wear a mask while shopping, but you do if in a restaurant, Children won’t get COVID-19. Some children are getting COVID-19. COVID-19 mostly infects people over 65, Young adults are less likely to get COVID-19. People who get COVID-19 do not need vaccines because their natural immune count is way up. You need a booster shot to bolster your original vaccination. You can still get COVID-19 if you had a vaccination, but it won’t be as bad, etc.
We were told these facts by the CDC, politicians, unions and media. Unfortunately, politics reared its ugly bias to lead these facts. This is where trust breaks down and a lot of people are on their own to make their decisions on getting the vaccine. U.S. citizens do not need to be encouraged to be at each others’ throats by OpEd news anchors and politicians. Who are these people really serving?
Our leaders in the health, information and government need to come together to put out unified accurate statements, and if they don’t know ... Say they don’t know. They will figure it out and we will listen.
Jim Turcovsky
Auburn

