To the editor:
I was extremely displeased with the lack of effort on behalf of a store, as well as the shoppers there this past Saturday afternoon. My wife and I decided to venture out a little past lunch time to pick up some items she had wanted and was unable to purchase while the store had been closed.
When we arrived, the parking lot was jam packed, and there were no shopping carts, sterilized or otherwise, to be had. It was clear to us that the store management was doing nothing to limit the number of shoppers, and the crowds inside reflected such. More than half the people I witnessed in the store felt it unnecessary to wear a face mask. Families were coming in four to five people together, making the crowds even worse. I saw at least two infants in baby seats with no protection.
Upon making our purchases, we then were subject to over an hour wait in line to check out. As far back into the store as we were lined up, there were no markings on the floor to designate safe social distancing. Only once during that wait did someone come over the loud speaker to remind people to maintain a safe distance, "which is 6 floor tiles apart."
This was virtually ignored, as many shoppers were too busy visiting, and several felt the need to take selfies and post on social media. I finally had to say something to the shoppers behind us to give some space, as they continually crept up within 2 to 3 feet of our cart.
I have been out to other stores throughout the coronavirus pandemic and have had nowhere near the experience we had Saturday. I think that when the announcement was made that the governor was going to start opening the state back up, that some people took that as carte blanche to return to pre-covid behaviors. My wife and I were disgusted by/scared of/mad about the behaviors of people that seem to be taking this pandemic so lightly.
David Johnson
Angola
