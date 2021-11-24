When I had my 85th birthday, I received this card ...
What is a Mother?
A mother is the one who is always close at hand, to give advice when needed or to simply understand. A mother gives you all her love no matter what you do — and when you make mistakes she still believes in you ...
A mother is a heart of gold, a word of sympathy, and everything that makes a home the nicest place to be.
Thank you, Mom, for your understanding that taught me how to care, your kindness that taught me how to give, and your heart of gold that taught me how to love.
Happy Birthday with LOVE always, ’cause this card says it all! Hope you have many, many more.
I never knew it would be the last one from my third son, Mitchell “Mitch” Garman Hampshire. He died unexpectedly Nov. 4.
I had put this in his 60th birthday card and he hugged me and said “I will always love you!”
Thank you, Mitch, for all you do for me. I really don’t know how I could do as good as I am doing without you here to call on, see me and help to stay in good health for how old I am.
Thanks for helping me, listening to me tell the fun stories in my neighborhood. Do not forget all the errands you take me to do when you really don’t want to, but you do!
You are such a wonderful son and I love you and will always remember all you have done for me. Getting my mail, feeding the birds and rabbits, watering my flowers, blowing the leaves and grass off my porch, cleaning the snow off my driveway, fixing my faucets, changing the light bulbs, taking me to the bank, bringing me food so you are sure I am eating, sweeping my rugs, and mopping my floors, etc., etc., etc.
Since I lost my husband and your Dad two years ago, you have stopped every day after work, unless you were on vacation or out of town you were here in your red truck. Don’t forget the calling every night between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. My phone would ring and we talked about things that day, especially sports. At the end of our short chat, you would say, “I’m ready to go to bed.” I would say, “Mitch, sleep well. Do not work too hard tomorrow and I LOVE YOU.” His answer was always, “Thanks, Mom, take good care of yourself” or “Ditto to you.”
I feel so lucky I had a son like Mitch, but only for 60 short years. How many have a son like him? None.
