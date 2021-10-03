90 years ago
• A Rome City man pleaded guilty to a charge of permitting his children to attend school while under quarantine for scarlet fever, and was fined $10 and costs, $22.50 in all in Justice F. B. McCarty’s court, and was advised by the court to keep his children home until after the quarantine was lifted.
