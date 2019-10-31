To the editor:
As a proud former resident of Hamilton, I would like to encourage all Hamilton voters to re-elect Mary Vail to the Hamilton Town Council-At-Large seat.
Mary is totally devoted to the improvement and sustainment of Hamilton. If something is happening in Hamilton, chances are Mary is involved. When I lived in Hamilton, I worked with Mary on many projects and her mission is what is best for Hamilton.
Mary is a dedicated public servant. But what stands out most is her character. She is always there is assist others when they are in need. I know because Mary cleaned my driveway one winter when I was recovering from injuries due to an auto accident. Mary's energy is always on display to whatever she is doing.
Mary's experience from her service to the town will be valuable in the next four years. She will always put Hamilton first.
David Hawkins
Noblesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.