25 years ago
• The Garrett Chamber of Commerce honored Garrett State Bank as its business of the year and Griffith Rubber Mills as the city’s industry of the year. Bank President Mark Fogt and Griffith plant manager James Kentner accepted the awards from chamber President Peggy Tarlton.
