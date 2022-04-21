To the editor and voters:
Commissioner William Hartman has pledged to build a new jail without increasing your taxes. He has asked for another term to "see the project through."
The chances of building a new jail in the next four years without a large tax increase are zero. It is impossible to do.
If re-elected, Mr. Hartman would be 82 years old at the end on the term — and still no jail. Then what? We can’t ask him — he hasn’t shown up at any public campaign forum to answer questions.
Like many others things, it just doesn’t add up.
Mr. Hartman misinformed us about tax abatements, doesn't want a strategic plan, isn't interested in what anyone else thinks, and now is misleading voters again.
We deserve honest, accountable representation in our commissioners.
Brad Grimm
Auburn
